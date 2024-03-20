Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 15th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.