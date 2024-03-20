Financial Comparison: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -52.46% -15.84% -8.05% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.63%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than e.Digital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $223.17 million 5.16 -$117.62 million ($0.85) -7.40 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than indie Semiconductor.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats e.Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About e.Digital

(Get Free Report)

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

