Financial Survey: CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) vs. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF – Get Free Report) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CIMC Enric and Schlumberger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIMC Enric 0 0 0 0 N/A Schlumberger 0 0 13 0 3.00

Schlumberger has a consensus target price of $70.87, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. Given Schlumberger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than CIMC Enric.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIMC Enric N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Schlumberger $33.14 billion 2.35 $4.20 billion $2.92 18.66

This table compares CIMC Enric and Schlumberger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than CIMC Enric.

Profitability

This table compares CIMC Enric and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMC Enric N/A N/A N/A Schlumberger 12.68% 21.97% 9.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of CIMC Enric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Schlumberger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schlumberger beats CIMC Enric on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIMC Enric

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas and hydrogen trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, LPG trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas and hydrogen refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas and hydrogen industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand. It offers its products under the Enric, Sanctum, Hongtu, CIMC Tank, Cryobest, CIMC SOE, CIMC ENTECH, and CIMC Hydrogen brands. The company's Chemical and Environmental segment offers tank containers for the storage and transportation of liquefied or gasified chemicals and powder chemical under the CIMC Tank and Tankmiles brands. Its Liquid Food segment engineers, manufactures, and sells stainless steel tanks for storage and processing liquid food, such as beer, distilled spirits, and fruit juice and milk; and provides turnkey services for brewery and other liquid food industries under the Ziemann Holvrieka, Briggs of Burton, McMillan, and DME brands. The company also manufactures compressors and accessories, and pressure vessels; offers business solutions for gas equipment; researches and develops technology for natural gas equipment; cryogenic storage and transportation equipment design, manufacture, and technical services; collects, processes, and sells renewable resources; offers terminal and depot, and nonmetallic scrap processing services; and repairs and maintains pressure vessels. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. CIMC Enric Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (Hong Kong) Limited.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products. It also offers subsurface geology and fluids evaluation information; open and cased hole services; exploration and production pressure, and flow-rate measurement services; and pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment solutions. In addition, the company offers mud logging, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling, and logging-while-drilling services, as well as engineering support services; supplies drilling fluid systems; designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; bottom-hole-assembly and borehole enlargement technologies; well cementing products and services; well planning, well drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting of third parties, as well as drilling rig management solutions; and drilling equipment and services, as well as land drilling rigs and related services. Further, it provides artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; supplies packers, safety valves, sand control technology, and various intelligent well completions technology and equipment; designs and manufactures valves, chokes, actuators, and surface trees; and OneSubsea, an integrated solutions, products, systems, and services, including wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

