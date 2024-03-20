FinVolution Group (FINV) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.24 on May 7th

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

FinVolution Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FinVolution Group has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $454.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,176,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,246,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 471,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 372,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 579,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Stories

