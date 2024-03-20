First Hawaiian Bank Has $578,000 Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Photronics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 201.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

