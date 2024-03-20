First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 276 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

