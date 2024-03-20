First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,137 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.7 %

EAT opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

