First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FFA stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $19.30.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
