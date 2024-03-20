First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFA stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

