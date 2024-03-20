First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after buying an additional 305,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AIRR stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $714.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

