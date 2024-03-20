FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
