FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

