Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FRCEF opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.
About Fletcher Building
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher Building
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.