Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FRCEF opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

