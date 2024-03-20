Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,821,000 after buying an additional 1,137,400 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

