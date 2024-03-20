Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as high as C$2.92. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 43,122 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46.
Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of C$117.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.7277487 earnings per share for the current year.
Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.
