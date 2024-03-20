Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of FWRD opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 54.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428,912 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

