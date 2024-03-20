Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 10th

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a current ratio of 83.74. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,201,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after buying an additional 437,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $16,702,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 339,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

