Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FSP opened at $2.17 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.