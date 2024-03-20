Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRLOF opened at C$0.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$1.02.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

