Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRLOF opened at C$0.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$1.02.
About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.