Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCX opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

