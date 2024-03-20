Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

FSNUY stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

