FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $31.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $248.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
