FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $31.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $248.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

