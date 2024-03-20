Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 49,500 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,485,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,518,555.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,892 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $170,349.96.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $161,280.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $227,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,545.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,778 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $426,402.78.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,650 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $224,971.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 18,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $133,560.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,273,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

