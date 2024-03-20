G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $31.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.35 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

