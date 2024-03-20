Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $33.37 on Monday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 653.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,703 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

