Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.10 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

