Gary Duncan Brown Sells 1,857 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at C$58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$71.39.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5873812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.