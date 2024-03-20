Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 725 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $627.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $428.68 and a 1 year high of $636.37.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.