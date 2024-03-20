Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $188.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.26.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

