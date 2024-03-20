Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $274,274,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after buying an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Centene by 5,586.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

