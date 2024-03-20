Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,200.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $990.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $689.66 and a 52 week high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

