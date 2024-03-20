Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

PXD stock opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $181.51 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.