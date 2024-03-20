Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 148 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

