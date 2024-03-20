Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 383 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. P&S Credit Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. P&S Credit Management L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

NYSE FCX opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

