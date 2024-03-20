GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 3,253 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $306,336.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
GeneDx Trading Down 12.8 %
NASDAQ:WGS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.72.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GeneDx
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.