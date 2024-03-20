GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 3,253 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $306,336.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GeneDx Trading Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.72.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

GeneDx Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GeneDx by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.