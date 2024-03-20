GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Insider Kareem Saad Sells 2,008 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) insider Kareem Saad sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $21,264.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,585.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kareem Saad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Kareem Saad sold 193 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $625.32.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kareem Saad sold 105 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $270.90.

GeneDx Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 49.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 67.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

