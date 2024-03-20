Gerald Wayne Grandey Purchases 2,783,818 Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Wayne Grandey purchased 2,783,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,058.16.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

Rare Element Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$16.70 and a one year high of C$27.07.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The Company’s Bear Lodge Property consists of two projects: Bear Lodge Rare Earth Element (REE) Project and the Sundance Gold Project. It is focused on advancing REE Project located near the town of Sundance in northeast Wyoming. It operates through the exploration of mineral properties segment.

