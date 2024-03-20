GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GFL. Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.58.

NYSE GFL opened at $34.95 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

