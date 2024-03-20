Gino D’Anna Purchases 175,647 Shares of Askari Metals Limited (ASX:AS2) Stock

Askari Metals Limited (ASX:AS2 – Get Free Report) insider Gino D’Anna acquired 175,647 shares of Askari Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$14,754.35 ($9,706.81).

Gino D’Anna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Askari Metals alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Gino D’Anna acquired 17,853 shares of Askari Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$1,553.21 ($1,021.85).

On Monday, February 26th, Gino D’Anna 1,250,000 shares of Askari Metals stock.

Askari Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About Askari Metals

Askari Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, copper, gold, and copper-gold projects in Western Australia, Northern Territory, and New South Wales. It also explores for rare earth element. The company's flagship asset is Uis Lithium project covering an area of 308.12 square kilometers located in the west-central Namibia, Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Askari Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Askari Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.