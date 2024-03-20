Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.