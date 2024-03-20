Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.20% of Global X MLP ETF worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3,514.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,465,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.