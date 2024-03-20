Graeme Liebelt Purchases 135,921 Shares of Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Liebelt acquired 135,921 shares of Australian Foundation Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.38 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$1,003,232.90 ($660,021.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Australian Foundation Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

