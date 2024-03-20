Graham Clempson Purchases 59,076 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holley Trading Up 1.8 %

Holley stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Holley Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,150,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 65,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Holley by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

