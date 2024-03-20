Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.00

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.92 ($1.40), with a volume of 118821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60 ($1.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The company has a market capitalization of £527.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.91.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Anne O’Leary acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,836.41). In related news, insider Anne O’Leary acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($66,836.41). Also, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah acquired 40,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,396.08). Insiders acquired a total of 140,394 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

