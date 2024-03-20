GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

GUNGF stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

