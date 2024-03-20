GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
GUNGF stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
