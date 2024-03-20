Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 234,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 209,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 435,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 267,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 691,149 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -107.68 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

