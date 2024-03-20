HC Wainwright Comments on Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

