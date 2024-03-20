HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 339.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on I-Mab

I-Mab Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.82 on Monday. I-Mab has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in I-Mab by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 538,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 342,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in I-Mab by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.