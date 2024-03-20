HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $62.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after buying an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

