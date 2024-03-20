Head to Head Comparison: NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) versus Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmland Partners $57.47 million 8.98 $30.91 million $0.52 20.65

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Farmland Partners 53.80% 5.70% 2.83%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NewLake Capital Partners and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLake Capital Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

NewLake Capital Partners presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.39%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.66%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than NewLake Capital Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats NewLake Capital Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

