Head to Head Comparison: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $2.41 billion 2.12 -$100.61 million $1.01 16.11 EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

StoneCo has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StoneCo and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 13.35% 11.42% 3.77% EVmo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StoneCo and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 3 6 0 2.67 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $18.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats EVmo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

