Head to Head Survey: Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) & Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Husqvarna AB (publ) and Q.E.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Q.E.P. -1.08% 4.40% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Husqvarna AB (publ) and Q.E.P., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Husqvarna AB (publ) and Q.E.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $2.55 3.18 Q.E.P. $433.66 million 0.22 -$60,000.00 ($1.20) -23.12

Husqvarna AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q.E.P.. Q.E.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Husqvarna AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, floor grinding machines, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company's product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, LASH, Roberts, Harris Flooring Group, Capitol, Vitrex, Homelux, Brutus, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, Premix-Marbletite (PMM), Apple Creek, and Elastimentt brands. It sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

